Blood drive set in honor of North Las Vegas police detective

A blood drive will be held Thursday in honor of North Las Vegas police Detective Chad Parque, a 10-year veteran of the force who died Jan. 7 from injuries suffered in a car crash.

The drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall, Room 210, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Appointments can be made by calling 702-633-1005 or visiting redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code “cityofnorthlasvegas.”

Parque, 32, was injured in a head-on collision with a car going the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Jan. 6. He was on duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court parking lot in a department vehicle, police said. He died early the next morning.

“This great event in Chad’s memory gives friends, colleagues, North Las Vegas employees and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives,” Mike Yarter, president of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, said in a written statement.

