Body found in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in a desert lot near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

A person walking in the area of Statz Street and Rome Boulevard, northwest of Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road, found the body about 4:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Given the condition the body was found in, Cavaricci said, “At this point, we believe it’s possibly a homicide.”

She because of the body’s condition, it was too early to determine the victim’s sex.

Police have little information about what happened; they couldn’t tell Monday whether a crime happened in the area or whether the body was dumped.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Review-Journal writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.