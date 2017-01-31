Busy North Las Vegas youth legislator didn’t see politics in her future

Youth Legislature member Da’Vione Lomax of North Las Vegas isn’t old enough to vote, but she can still have her voice heard.

During Lomax’s sophomore year at Cheyenne High School, her school counselor recommended she apply for the Youth Legislature program, in which state senators appoint students from their districts to serve two-year terms. Her counselor described her as respectful, confident and a leader.

“She’s kind and very intelligent. I thought she’d be a great benefit to our community — especially for our young girls,” Velynda Kimes said. “She has determination and drive — believes in herself and helping other people. She cares about people.”

Lomax said she hadn’t given the program much thought. However, with encouragement from her mother, she decided to apply.

“I didn’t think I’d get it, but when I did, I was really surprised,” said Lomax, 17.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, selected Lomax for District 4. He did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2007, then-Sen. Valerie Wiener, D-Las Vegas, pushed for the creation of the Youth Legislature after she learned that many teens and young adults knew more about “Americal Idol” and pop culture than politics and their state’s representatives.

“Every month we have a meeting, and Sen. Wiener taught us in-depth lessons and how we can make them apply to our life, like public speaking,” Lomax said.

She said she was trained during her first year with the Youth Legislature, gaining valuable insight.

Lomax said she never imagined she’d be involved with politics.

“I had no background. None. It was a bit intimidating at first,” she said. “I was really quiet. I didn’t talk much.”

Lomax considered stepping down from the role, but a trip to Carson City helped her find her voice.

“We had a debate on the pros and cons of certain issues; that debate made me want to stick with it,” she said. “I wanted to make a change, have my voice and ideas heard.”

Lomax is serving the second year of her term.

The youths are set to testify in April on a bill they’re proposing to the state Legislature. It involves expanding sexual education to include information about consent and sexual assault.

As a busy athlete and student, Lomax participates in cross-country, basketball and some track-and-field events. She’s also the student body historian.

“Sometimes it’s hard finding balance and scheduling out time,” Lomax said.

She recently was accepted to UNLV and is unsure what she’ll declare as her major.

“I might need to see what’s going on when I get there,” she said. “I don’t want to change majors.”

Lomax encourages future youth legislators to pursue their goals and be fearless.

“Don’t be afraid to say your opinions; they wont be shut down,” she said. “Just think hard about what you want to do …”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@viewnews.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.