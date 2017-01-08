Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a pedestrian who died in a North Las Vegas crash Friday.

Oscar Hernandez, 43, died on Craig Road east of Bravita Road after a 1995 Honda Accord struck him.

The Honda driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not charged, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hernandez had crossed the street outside of the crosswalk, witnesses told Metro.

Medical personnel pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

