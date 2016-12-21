Eight new police officers for North Las Vegas sworn in

They came as recruits and left as peace officers. And Alexander Cuevas said achieving the badge was a wild, rewarding ride.

“(It’s) the best, hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

Cuevas was one of about 35 recruits who graduated from the Southern Desert Regional Police Academy on Dec. 14 in a showroom at The Orleans, at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Eight were sworn as police officers into the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Dozens of family members and friends cheered and applauded for the graduates. One family’s joyful whoops were loud enough to shake the room. After the ovations came presentations — the pinning of police badges.

Chief Alexander Perez pinned badges on some graduating recruits. Others received their badges from relatives who had also served in law enforcement.

“We are excited to see continued growth in our police force,” Perez said. “We look forward to getting these new officers on the street to serve the North Las Vegas community.”

The recruits endured about six months of rigorous mental and physical tests that helped prepare them for the next stage in their training.

During the ceremony, recruits Cuevas, Daniel Krivak and George White II described their academy experiences and their eagerness to police their communities.

“It’s almost like when you first learn how to swim. It was tough at first, but I eventually got my rhythm,” White, 31, said as he described his journey through the academy. “It was well worth it ; I thank God I made it through .”

Cuevas, 24, had his badge pinned by his father — a Riverside County (California) Sheriff’s Department bomb technician.

“ (Graduating) feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I’m ecstatic,” Cuevas said. “The academy was a roller coaster of emotions, but I’m ready to start anew.”

Krivak, 31, expressed similar satisfaction.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s been a journey with good and bad times, but I’m happy to have it done with.”

Cuevas and White said they were always interested in law enforcement; Cuevas described it as a lifelong goal.

Krivak said he was inspired to join the police after a ride-along with his brother, a police officer in Glendale, California.

“The profession seemed admirable,” Krivak said. “There’s something new and exciting every day; it wasn’t a desk job.”

White said he grew up in North Las Vegas and will be glad to police its neighborhoods.

“I’m happy to be here and show people that good comes from the city,” he said. “You really can make something of yourself.”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@viewnews.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.