One person is dead Friday after a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said about 1:30 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at the intersection of Alexander Road and Decatur Boulevard. The intersection is closed for a police investigation.

The single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.