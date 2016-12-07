Holidays an opportunity for Las Vegas Valley carolers to showcase talent, make others smile

The average age of the Sun City Aliante Songsters is 73 — one year younger than Paul McCartney — and the members are proud of their spirited sound.

“Come in, close your eyes and listen,” Stan Nudelman of North Las Vegas said. “You won’t think you’re listening to a bunch of seniors.”

Some of the 40 or so members said they had no idea they could sing until they joined the choir.

The Songsters were set to perform Dec. 9-10 at the Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7394 N. Aliante Parkway.

Songs such as Josh Groban’s “Believe” from “The Polar Express” and “Hallelujah” from the late Leonard Cohen were among the notable selections. Other carols came with a Las Vegas twist, such as “Green Cactus,” a variation of “White Christmas” minus the snow.

During the Christmas season, the Songsters make trips to senior homes, assisted-living facilities and shelters — such as Safe House in Henderson — to spread holiday cheer. The choir hired a bus last Christmas and traveled to the domestic violence shelter to throw a holiday-themed party for the children and mothers there. Some group members donated a new TV, two Xbox video game systems and presents for everyone else.

The Songsters also feature a women’s four-part a cappella group, the Aliante Treble Makers. Its members visited a veterans hospital recently and sang carols through the halls. Susan Birkinshaw of North Las Vegas recalled one of the veterans asked if they could come into his room and sing for him.

“He was a really sad, sweet gentleman who wanted to hear ‘Silent Night,’” she said. “He cried the whole time. It made it really difficult for us to sing, because he was so touched. It really affected all of us.”

A series of events allowed the nonprofit to develop. Jane Mehta of North Las Vegas, the founder and pianist, invited about 10 people to her home for singing gatherings. At first, it was just for fun. Then, the nascent choir named Judy Shields its director. Shields, a choral instructor from Ely, had open-heart surgery before coming on board. When she was medically cleared, she gave the choir a six-week trial run.

“When they asked me if I would direct them, I said, ‘I’ll give it a try. You may hate me, and I may think I can’t do anything with you,’” she said. “And they all agreed to it. In six weeks, we made measurable strides and I said, ‘OK, I’ll stay on for a little while.’”

That little while turned into five years, and counting.

The Songsters will go door to door singing carols Dec. 18 for 12 to 16 homes in Sun City Aliante, a development with more than 2,000 houses for older adults.

They will sing for seniors who may be dealing with illnesses and to couples in their early ‘90s.

“We’re doing this not only for the community, but we’re doing this for ourselves, too,” Nudelman said. “There’s something really special going on, being a part of this group. It helps your mind, and it helps your heart. We are meant for each other.”

Vegas Voices goes against norm

Vegas Voices members dress in traditional garb and sing many varieties of carols.

The group has been doing this for more than a decade, and it is always looking for fresh faces.

“I utilize talent from on and off the Strip shows, local music educators, people from area churches, singers from local choral groups and people that audition with me,” said founder Merrilee Gaines of Henderson. “Some have been with the group almost since it began, 11 years ago, and others have just recently come to us.”

Vegas Voices has more than 60 song selections, including modern arrangements, jazz harmonies and gospel tunes. The group has 30 singers, and the bulk of its performances come in four-part a cappella accompaniments.

“Many of us grew up with the traditional carols from our childhood; others learn the material when they come to rehearsal,” Gaines said. “Most of us love the holiday music and just love to perform.”

Visit facebook.com/vegasvoicesmusic.

