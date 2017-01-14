Immigrant rights resource fair slated Saturday in North Las Vegas

As many as 300 people are expected to show up Saturday at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas to participate in an immigrant rights resource fair slated to coincide with similar National Day of Action events in dozens of cities around the country.

While each event will vary in size and scope, organizers said, all aim to raise awareness about the immigrant experience and building resistance to mass deportations and other campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump.

The Las Vegas event will focus on educating immigrants about their legal rights and disseminating information about various options for taking action, they said, whether it’s effecting change through the political process or getting the word out about immigration raids with speed and accuracy.

“We decided to educate our community,” said Viridiana Vidal, Nevada state director for America’s Voice, an immigration advocacy group. “It’s very important that our people — immigrants and refugees — are well informed.”

The Las Vegas resource fair will start at 2 p.m. with a press conference featuring U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., immigration attorney Jocelyn Cortez, and DREAMer Mariana Sarmiento, an undocumented immigrant who has a temporary reprieve from deportation through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In addition, representatives from a range of community groups and service organizations will be on hand to provide information and answer questions until 4:30 p.m.