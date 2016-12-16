Man critically hurt in two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

A man was in critical condition after a crash Thursday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. at Simmons Street and West Carey Avenue, police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck. The man driving the pickup truck was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Cavaricci said.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. According to police, the pickup truck driver was at fault, Cavaricci said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.