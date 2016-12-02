Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died and two other people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ann Road and Coleman Street about 9:20 p.m., near Simmons Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

It wasn’t yet known if speed or impairment were factors. Patty said a sedan was northbound on Coleman when a motorcycle eastbound on Ann hit the driver-side front door. The sedan spun and collided with an SUV westbound on Ann. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

“It’s just close to the holidays. It’s just one of those things,” Patty said. “It’s unfortunate a family is going to be mourning the loss of a loved one.”

There were two people each in the sedan and SUV, he said. The two people in the sedan were stable at Centennial Hills Hospital as of 11:45 p.m., he said. The two people in the SUV remained at the crash site, spoke with officers and were not hospitalized.

There are stop signs on the north and south sides of Coleman at the Ann intersection. Patty said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the sedan obeyed the stop sign before entering Ann. He also wasn’t sure whether the sedan was attempting to cross or turn onto Ann.

Ann was closed near the Coleman intersection as of 12:30 p.m. Patty said it would likely remain closed for a few hours.

The motorcyclist will be named by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

