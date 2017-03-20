New extended-stay property planned for North Las Vegas

A hotel-franchising group has announced plans for a newly built, extended-stay property in North Las Vegas.

My Place Hotels of America says developer Randal Bender is expected to break ground next month on Nevada’s first My Place-branded property, at 1440 E. Craig Road between North Fifth Street and Losee Road.

The four-story, 63-unit hotel is expected to open this fall, the company said.

Bender, who opened a My Place location in Montana almost two years ago, said in the announcement that he aims to serve “the local air force base” — Nellis is about 4 miles away — as well as trucking, medical and construction workers.

My Place, based in Aberdeen, South Dakota, says it has 30 hotels around the country and dozens more on the way. Its rooms include a full refrigerator, microwave and two-burner cooktop.

Company spokeswoman Ngoc Thach said she did not know if other locations are planned for the Las Vegas area.

