North Las Vegas approves charter school for 2017-18

American Leadership Academy will open a charter school by the start of the 2017-18 academic year, under a plan unanimously approved by the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night.

Plans call for building a 72,577-square-foot campus with 43 classrooms on a vacant parcel at the southwest corner of Ann Road and Donna Street. The school is expected to house about 1,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The site is within Clark County’s jurisdiction, but plans are underway to have it annexed into North Las Vegas’ boundaries, according to a city report.

