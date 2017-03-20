North Las Vegas council retains former congressman Jon Porter as lobbyist for city

Former congressman-turned-lobbyist Jon Porter will continue to lobby on behalf of the city of North Las Vegas to federal lawmakers for the next year.

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday night to pay $150,000 to Porter, who has served as the city’s federal lobbyist for several years. The city recently put out a call for bids and received four responses, including Porter’s, Assistant City Manager Ryann Juden told the City Council.

Porter’s agency was not the lowest bidder, but Juden said the former congressman’s “unique understanding of Nevada” was a “valuable asset” for the city. Porter served in Congress from 2003 to 2009 and was also a state legislator from 1994 to 2002 and Boulder City’s mayor from 1987 to 1991.

Among previous accomplishments, the Porter Group successfully lobbied federal lawmakers to designate the Tule Springs Fossil Beds as a national monument and also helped secure $4 million in federal grants for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, said Mitch Fox, the firm’s spokesman.

