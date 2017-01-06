North Las Vegas police officer critically injured in crash

A North Las Vegas police officer is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, the department posted to its Twitter page. The officer was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Our detective is still fighting for his life at the hospital. We are asking for #prayers across the valley — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 6, 2017

At least one car basically obliterated. Not sure who was in which car/who was at fault #RJNowpic.twitter.com/A7nEfobc9D — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

