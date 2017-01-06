Posted Updated 

North Las Vegas police officer critically injured in crash

North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas fire fighters work the scene of a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A North Las Vegas police officer is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, the department posted to its Twitter page. The officer was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 