Pedestrian hit, killed in downtown Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner has identified a pedestrian who died Tuesday after falling in front of traffic during a possible medical episode in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said Gary Don Dunlap, 57, was struck by a box truck Tuesday after falling into a northbound lane of North Main Street as the truck was passing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Dunlap appeared to have lost consciousness before he fell.

The coroner has not yet determined Dunlap’s cause and manner of death.

