4 injured in 5-vehicle accident in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a multivehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police investigate a multivehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a multivehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police investigate a multi-vehicle wreck on Decatur Boulevard near Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Four people were injured early Friday morning in a five-vehicle pileup in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash about 6:30 a.m. at Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard.

One person was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and three others were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Decatur is closed between Blue Diamond and Pebble roads while officers from the Metropolitan Police Department investigated the crash.

