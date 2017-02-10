4 injured in 5-vehicle accident in southwest Las Vegas

Four people were injured early Friday morning in a five-vehicle pileup in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash about 6:30 a.m. at Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard.

One person was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and three others were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Decatur is closed between Blue Diamond and Pebble roads while officers from the Metropolitan Police Department investigated the crash.

