‘Mondays Dark’ charity benefit moves from Vinyl to The Space

On Broadway, the term Dark Monday means there are no performances that day.

In a spin on that concept, former “Rock of Ages” star Mark Shunock developed a 90-minute, twice-a-month variety show called “Mondays Dark” that features Las Vegas entertainers who raise funds for charities. Each event raises about $10,000, Shunock says.

“Mondays Dark” was formerly held at the Hard Rock Hotel’s Vinyl once a month, but after three years, Shunock wanted to open his own venue.

The Space LV, a charity-based arts complex at 3460 Cavaretta Court, had its grand opening Jan. 9. The building, near Polaris and Harmon avenues, has a 3,000-square-foot raw performance space, a 100-seat black-box theater, two rehearsal studios, a podcast-recording studio and a New York-inspired piano bar.

“The original idea was that it gives us more of an opportunity to help more people,” Shunock says. “The outreach (increases) tenfold because we have our own venue.”

He says he chose the southwest location, which he calls the off-Broadway of Las Vegas, because of its proximity to the Strip.

“The view is incredible, and it’s exactly the vibe that I wanted to create,” Shunock says.

“Mondays Dark” has raised more than $300,000 and partnered with more than 30 small charities, Shunock says. He adds that The Space is not only for “Mondays Dark,” but for charities that don’t have their own facilities.

“For them to have a true community center to have meetings, classes and fundraisers is invaluable for them,” Shunock says.

He adds that if he does his job right, The Space will be a charity-only venue.

For those interested in donated to The Space, Shunock is offering a $1,000 membership in which the donor receives a permanent seat named after him or her and can use the facility for one evening for free. Other fundraising methods include 100 named seats for $500, 20 packages for $5,000 that include a night of access to The Space and a VIP show, and 20 more $5,000 packages that come with everything mentioned previously as well as presenting-sponsorship status.

One of the first performances will be a tribute show called “With Love,” honoring late musicians such as Luther Vandross. Background singer Jassen Allen is set to perform.

Allen, who has performed in Las Vegas for four years, will donate $5 of every ticket sale to The Space.

“I want to represent Mark and The Space really well,” Allen says.

He says The Space helps performers like him who are trying to break into the entertainment industry.

“We needed this in the community,” Allen says. “(The Space) is giving us local entertainers a place to play and be creative and grow. If we do well, the community does well.”

Strip performers can pay $1,000 to use The Space for a showcase. Shunock says he has offered 100 such packages, and half have filled.

