More than 100 homes planned at former ‘Slammer’ property

All that’s left where Penn Jillette’s colorful mansion known as “The Slammer” used to be is dirt.

By early 2018, the 8.6-acre property at Wigwam Avenue and Buffalo Drive is set to be transformed into a development called The Pinnacle Peaks (“The Peaks” for short) with more than 100 homes.

American West Homes owner Larry Canarelli purchased the property, at 7601 W. Wigwam Ave., in November for $1.88 million and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal it was the most bizarre purchase he has made.

“Everybody has their own acceptance of what beauty is,” he said. “I think most people would agree that this property was an albatross.”

Jillette purchased the home, which was originally A-framed and expanded over time, in 1994 and lived there until he moved to Summerlin last year.

But he had to go out with a bang.

While filming his independent movie “The Grounds,” the entertainer and magician had someone drive a tank through the home. It didn’t do as much damage as planned; it merely crashed through the house’s main entrance.

Canarelli finished the demolition.

The 4,000- to 5,400-square-foot homes planned for the property will have a contemporary design with Mediterranean and traditional Southwest architecture, Canarelli said.

In addition to the “Slammer” property, Canarelli purchased land near Pebble Road and Rainbow Boulevard, about a half-mile away.

Neighbors across the street said they had heard rumors about a new development and mainly are concerned about how it will affect property values.

“We want them to be big, nice homes,” said Peggy Mitchener, who has lived in the area with her husband for 22 years. “The bigger, the more expensive, the better.”

The homes’ price range is $550,000 to $750,000, Canarelli said.

Peggy and her husband, Charlie, remember when Wigwam was the only paved road that went east and west, while Rainbow Boulevard had one lane each way from Tropicana Avenue.

“There was really nothing at all when we moved here,” Charlie said. “The area is getting more crowded.”

Neighbor Merry Coulter, who has lived in the area for 14 years, said she moved there because it was isolated.

“At the time there was nothing out here,” she said. “My husband didn’t want to live in a normal Vegas house with lots of houses around.” Coulter said she plans to move soon.

The Mitcheners said they remember seeing peculiar things when “The Slammer” was around, including a group of people dancing around an orangutan.

“It was just an unusual place,” Charlie said.

