1 person critically injured in 3-car crash in Summerlin

A three-vehicle collision in Summerlin Monday morning hospitalized one person with critical injuries.

The 7:55 a.m. crash at Alta and South Town Center drives happened in the intersection, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area while Metro investigates.

