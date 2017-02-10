No Force needed: lightsabers key part of Star Wars workout in Summerlin area

Luke Skywalker has some new recruits. They work out in the Power Saber fitness class offered by Nifty after Fifty, part of Encore Wellness at 7440 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 104.

The first class was held Jan. 17 and had about a dozen participants. Each took a lightsaber and got ready to do battle.

“I’m ready to fight the aliens for my country,” said Linde Gold, 76, as she drew herself up to her full height of 5 feet, 2 inches. “I love to come here to work on my strength; I’m going to need that for the aliens. They’re coming.”

Manuel Luna, 83, said he was not familiar with the powers of the Jedi and had never seen a “Star Wars” movie.

“But I’m happy to be part of the group,” he said.

Patricia Miller, 71, got into the spirit of things.

“I am Princess Leia,” she said, striking a pose, “just minus the (hair) buns.”

Miller, a longtime Encore Wellness member, said she signed up for the introductory lightsaber class because it sounded like fun.

Carol Probasco, 76, chose a pink lightsaber.

“Classes like this keep us limber to keep us in shape. … I’ve never worked with a lightsaber before, but (jetting into outer space would be) something new and adventurous,” Probasco said.

Gabe D’Antonelli, a wellness coach, started the class in December in Tucson, Arizona. When it had established a following there, he introduced it in Las Vegas.

Classes generally involve those 65 or older, and capacity is 20 participants, he said.

“We like to offer members a fun and interactive class,” D’Antonelli said. “With these power sabers that light up, besides promoting the ‘Star Wars’ movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” it’s the excitement of bringing out people’s inner Jedi.”

The only thing missing was his Luke Skywalker tunic.

The disco music came on. Participants gathered in a half-circle. The class began with simple side-to-side movements.

D’Antonelli called out, “OK, ‘Star Wars,’ let’s go.”

The class began with participants holding the lightsaber vertical in front of their bodies and easy lunges left to right.

“Slice through the middle,” D’Antonelli called out, swinging his lightsaber through an imaginary alien . “Now up in the air.”

Members swung their swords high, then did half-squats — “Keep your weight on your heels,” D’Antonelli yelled over the music — then bent side to side.

At one point, the participants broke into groups of two and fought off their opponents. There was more laughter than direct kills.

