Coroner IDs body found in landscaping near Caesars Palace

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man whose body was found on the Strip Monday morning.

Gregg Mann, 56, was found in the landscaping at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., by casino security just after 10:50 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Mann’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, however Metro said his death does not appear suspicious.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.