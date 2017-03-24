Posted 

Coroner IDs body found in landscaping near Caesars Palace

The exterior of Caesars Palace hotel-casino is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By Jessica Terrones
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man whose body was found on the Strip Monday morning.

Gregg Mann, 56, was found in the landscaping at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., by casino security just after 10:50 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Mann’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, however Metro said his death does not appear suspicious.

