Power outage hits Paris Las Vegas

The power is out at Paris Las Vegas, according to the NV Energy website and the hotel’s Twitter account.

The Strip hotel at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, lost power just before 10 a.m., according to NV Energy.

“Approx 9:45am power to our property was lost due to onsite construction. We are working closely with NV Energy to immediately restore power,” the hotel tweeted at 11:35 a.m.

The hotel’s Twitter account has been responding to complaints about the outage since 10:41 a.m., when the hotel tweeted: “We are awaiting generators and power should be up soon!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

@tornquist3 Hi, Eric. We are waiting on generators at the moment. Power should be up soon. Thank you for your patience! — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) November 3, 2016

