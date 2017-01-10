Upgrades to start on two sections of Charleston Boulevard in early February

About $2.4 million will be spent to upgrade two sections of Charleston Boulevard beginning in early February, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Monday.

The area along Charleston, between Hillside Place and Burnham Avenue, will see curb extensions and rapid flashing lights aimed at improving pedestrian safety at three intersections, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Wider medians, restriped lanes and handicap ramps are slated farther east on Charleston, between Arden Street and Nellis Boulevard, Illia said.

Also included in the budget, but not on Charleston, is a smaller project calling for installing an overhead, rapid flashing light and median island at Boulder Highway and Sun Valley Drive, Illia said.

Construction is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with work finishing by late summer.

