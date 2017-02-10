Verizon to mark opening of first of three new Las Vegas stores

Verizon Communications on Saturday will mark the opening of its newest Las Vegas retail store at Town Square Las Vegas.

It’s the first of three new stores Verizon plans to open in the next three weeks in the Las Vegas Valley. All three locations feature Verizon’s interactive retail concept, which allows customers to touch, see and test devices and accessories.

The three new stores will give Verizon a total of 11 retail locations serving Las Vegas. Between retail and network operations, Verizon has about 160 Las Vegas employees.

Verizon Town Square, at 6695 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will employ 11 people. Kristie Sjolin is general manager.

Verizon Warm Springs, at 7030 S. Rainbow Blvd., will open Feb 18. That store will employ 18 people, and the general Manager is Michael Raimondo.

And Verizon Boca Park, 8850 W. Charleston Blvd. will open March 4. General Manager is Denise Nguyen, and the store will employ 18 people.

Verizon Communications Inc. is headquartered in New York City employs 160,900 people worldwide. The company reported nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues.