Posted Updated 

Reno considers Burning Man art installation in empty lots

Reno considers Burning Man art installation in empty lots

web1_burningman_090316cs_020_7103672.jpg
The Man burns during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two empty lots in Reno could soon be home to an art installation courtesy of Burning Man 2016.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the city council will decide whether to enter into a lease agreement to install the art at lots currently hosting dirt and sidewalks after two motels were demolished earlier this month. Six sculptures have been recommended for the project and Reno could lease up to 15.

The city would pay $500 toward a $2 million insurance policy for liability for the art.

The installation would be handled by ARTECH and the Northern Nevada Urban Development and Management Company would also help insure the project.

ARTECH is part of the Gateway Project, which is a group trying to bring more public sculptures from Burning Man to Reno.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...