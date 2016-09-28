Reno considers Burning Man art installation in empty lots

Two empty lots in Reno could soon be home to an art installation courtesy of Burning Man 2016.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the city council will decide whether to enter into a lease agreement to install the art at lots currently hosting dirt and sidewalks after two motels were demolished earlier this month. Six sculptures have been recommended for the project and Reno could lease up to 15.

The city would pay $500 toward a $2 million insurance policy for liability for the art.

The installation would be handled by ARTECH and the Northern Nevada Urban Development and Management Company would also help insure the project.

ARTECH is part of the Gateway Project, which is a group trying to bring more public sculptures from Burning Man to Reno.