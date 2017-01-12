1 person dies in northeast valley fire

One person died in a fire in the northeast valley Wednesday night.

When crews with Clark County Fire Department arrived at 3440 N. Las Vegas Blvd., near North Walnut Road, they found an occupant inside the cinder block residence.

The fire appeared out when they arrived about 8:50 p.m., according to a fire department release. A maintenance worker already had put the fire out before crews arrived, the release said.

The injured person died at North Vista Hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person once the family has been notified.

There was not estimate of damage as of Thursday morning. North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call.

