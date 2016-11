Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal ATV crash on the south side of the valley Sunday.

An ATV rider died after crashing in the desert area near the 5300 block of Starr Hills Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Further details were unavailable.

The Clark County coroner will release the identity of the ATV rider when their next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.