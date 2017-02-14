BLM agent tells Las Vegas jury that Bundy supporters posed threat

Supporters of Cliven Bundy posed a significant threat of violence to federal authorities who tried to impound the rancher’s cattle, a Bureau of Land Management agent testified Tuesday in the trial of six men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville.

“I heard statements of ‘go home,’ ‘F you,’ ‘give us back our cattle,’ ‘you have no authority,’ ‘cattle thieves,’ ‘this is our land,’” BLM Special Agent Rand Stover said.

Stover was referring to the April 12, 2014, exchanges between the armed cowboy protesters and the federal agents who were executing a court order to seize Bundy’s cattle.

“In my opinion, their emotions were high, and they were using strong language to challenge our authority,” Stover testified Tuesday.

In hours of testimony Monday and Tuesday, Stover talked about the menacing nature of Bundy’s supporters. He was asked about specific details, such as the presence of a gas mask attached to one protester’s belt, in an effort to convince the jury that law enforcement officers felt threatened and feared for their lives.

The six men on trial are accused of conspiring with Bundy to block federal agents from rounding up the cattle from a federal grazing allotment near Bundy’s ranch in Bunkerville.

“The cattle were left there,” Stover said, after telling jurors how the armed protesters compelled federal agents to abandon their operation and leave the cattle

Defense lawyers portrayed the interactions between protesters and the government in a different light when it was their turn to cross-examine Stover on Tuesday. In questioning the witness, they played videos to support their claims that law enforcement authorities were the aggressors against a peaceful group of protesters exercising their constitutional rights.

Attorney Richard Tanasi, who is representing defendant Steven Stewart, played a video of law enforcement officers using a stun gun on one of Bundy’s sons in the days before the standoff. Tanasi also played a video of skirmishes between law enforcement officers and protesters prior to the day of the standoff.

Stover was still on the witness stand when court broke for lunch recess Tuesday.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.