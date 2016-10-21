Posted Updated 

Case against Ammon Bundy heads to jury

Ammon Bundy, center left, arrives to speak at a news conference by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The federal conspiracy case against Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants is now in the hands of jurors.

Bundy in early 2016 led what turned out to be a 41-day occupation of a national wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon. He and his co-defendants are charged with conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their duties at the refuge.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown thanked all 12 jurors and the alternates for their dedication during the trial that began six weeks ago. Earlier this week, the alternates asked the judge if — instead of being dismissed — they could be allowed to listen to a live audio feed of deliberations, because it’s a landmark case in Oregon history.

The judge said she’s never had such a request. She denied it, citing the sanctity of secret jury deliberations.

 