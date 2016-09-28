Defense gets its turn at Oregon refuge standoff trial

PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have rested their case against Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants who occupied a national wildlife refuge in southeast Oregon.

The prosecution closed by showing jurors a display of firearms seized at the refuge following the 41-day standoff.

Defense lawyers are expected to begin their case Wednesday by recalling several law enforcement officers who testified for the government. Bundy plans to take the witness stand at some point during the trial, but the date remains unknown.

The Emmett, Idaho, resident and his co-defendants are charged with conspiring to prevent Interior Department employees from doing their jobs at the refuge. Five of the seven are also accused of possessing firearms in a federal facility.

