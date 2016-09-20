Posted Updated 

Oregon standoff trial enters second week

Oregon standoff trial enters second week

web1_1004532192_bundy_010616c_14_0_7051075.jpg
Ammon Bundy, center left, arrives to speak at a news conference by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Oregon standoff trial enters second week

web1_1004532192_bundy_010616c_12_0_7051075.jpg
Anti-government protestors try vegan jerky, delivered by PETA spokeswoman Lindsay Rajt, at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which they are occupying, near Burns, Ore. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. The protestors, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon standoff trial entered its second week with a fish biologist testifying that occupiers left her office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge “completely trashed.”

Linda Beck said she returned to the refuge in mid-February to find items that don’t belong to her strewn about the office.

Prosecutors showed jurors photos of standoff leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy using Beck’s office as their own. Another photo showed black assault rifles in the office.

The Bundys and five co-defendants are charged with conspiring to impede federal employees such as Beck from doing their jobs at the refuge.

Under cross-examination, defense lawyer Marcus Mumford asked Beck if it’s possible that FBI agents caused the mess She acknowledged the possibility.

Though she didn’t go to the refuge during the 41-day standoff, Beck testified that she continued to work and get paid.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...