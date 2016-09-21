Posted Updated 

Prosecutor says Ammon Bundy had more than $8K in his jacket at the time of his arrest

Prosecutor says Ammon Bundy had more than $8K in his jacket at the time of his arrest

web1_1004542020-bundy_010716cs_023_7058342.jpgBuy Photo
Ammon Bundy speaks with reporters after meeting with Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward, at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A prosecutor says Ammon Bundy had more than $8,000 in his jacket at the time of his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel told the court Tuesday the cash indicates Bundy planned to continue occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for a long time. Gabriel said the Idaho resident also had a withdrawal slip for $6,000 from a bank he visited in that state the day before his arrest.

Bundy was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop as he and other occupation leaders were traveling to a community meeting north of the refuge.

He and six others are on trial in Portland, accused of conspiring to prevent federal workers from doing their jobs at the refuge. Two refuge employees and a Harney County sheriff’s sergeant testified Tuesday morning.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...