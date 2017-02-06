Rollout begins for popular new plates depicting Nevada’s diverse landscape

Yet another version of Nevada’s standard-issue license plates is being rolled out to motorists.
The new “Home Means Nevada” plates, bearing a multicolor, angular mountain range set against a light blue sky, were introduced by Gov. Brian Sandoval during the Nevada Day Parade held Oct. 29 in Carson City.
Now that we’re well into the new year, Pam from Reno wrote to the Road Warrior wanting to know when drivers might actually see these plates, which have a design meant to evoke the Ruby Mountains and Nevada’s diverse landscape, from the deserts of Red Rock Canyon to the green forest of Lake Tahoe.
Limited quantities started appearing Nov. 1, when drivers either registered their vehicles online or requested the new plates during a visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Since then, nearly 13,500 vehicle registrations have been paired with “Home Means Nevada” plates, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.
The DMV will start mass producing the plates this spring, with a phased released expected over several months,” Malone said, declining to provide a specific date.
Drivers who want to exchange their old Nevada plates for the newer style will be issued an entirely new license number. The new plates fit up to seven characters and have an improved reflective coating, DMV officials said.
In the meantime, the sunset-style plates that have served as the state standard since 2001 will be issued until supplies run out.
PARADISE MERGE
A few of you wanted to know why the two lanes on southbound Paradise Road merge into a single lane, just before the Airport Connector tunnel.
Las Vegas residents Lawrence, David and Mike all wrote to the Road Warrior, complaining that the current situation leads to massive traffic jams, especially during the evening commute.
Traffic is being merged into one lane as crews continue to work on a $52.5 million project that calls for building a flyover ramp and bridge connecting the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound 215 Beltway, along with widening the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltway to Warm Springs Road, said Christine Crews, a spokeswoman for McCarran International Airport.
The project also calls for building a new bridge at the Warm Springs offramp and widening a bridge for traffic using the westbound Beltway over the Airport Connector.
It’s unknown whether the southbound lanes on Paradise will return to a two-lane configuration after construction wraps up by fall. Traffic flow in and out of the airport will be re-evaluated once the project is completed, Crews said.
ROUNDABOUT REPAIRS
Even though it’s supposed to be a traffic-calming tool, the new roundabout at Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard is getting pretty roughed up, according to Desmond from Las Vegas.
A few vehicles have smashed into the roundabout, traffic signs were knocked down and decorative rock barricades are “badly damaged.” Desmond said he wants to see police enforce the speed limit at this intersection because the damage is likely caused by motorists who continue to drive too fast.
Crews were recently dispatched to repair the damaged traffic signs, which are now adorned with reflective tape for better visibility, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.
At the request of county Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, flashing lights were also added to alert drivers that the roundabout is coming up.
“We will continue to monitor this area and pass along the concern about additional enforcement,” Kulin said.
BLOCKED SIGN
A tree is apparently blocking a stop sign from being visible to motorists headed east on Elkhorn at Fort Apache roads. Bob from Las Vegas said he recently witnessed an accident here, and wanted to know when the tree would be trimmed.
The intersection will be investigated, but the trees in this neighborhood are owned by a homeowners association, Las Vegas city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said. If city crews determine that the stop sign is blocked, then the HOA will be asked to trim the trees, Kurtz said.
However, there shouldn’t be any excuses for drivers to blow through the intersection. Supplemental stop signs are clearly mounted at the median, and stop bars are painted on the pavement, Kurtz said.
The intersection is scheduled to get a traffic signal within the next two years, Kurtz said. In the meantime, the city might install red flashing beacons to enforce the all-way stop.
