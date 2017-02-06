Rollout begins for popular new plates depicting Nevada’s diverse landscape

ROAD WORK AHEAD

■ Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted just north of Caesars Palace Drive from 10 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Crews are repairing a concrete pad at the bus stop.

■ The Sky Pointe Drive ramp to 215 Beltway will be closed 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Crews are removing bridge falsework over the ramp.

■ Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday. Crews are building support columns for new traffic management signs.

■ Pinto Lane will be closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane until Saturday. Crews are working on the widening of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 interchange.

■ Washington Avenue will be restricted between Rainbow and Decatur boulevards from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through March. Crews are improving sidewalk ramps and surface drainage.

■ Fairfield Avenue will be restricted between Windmill Lane and Mesa Verde Lane from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Nellis Drive and Bonanza Road will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 17. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Westbound Craig Road will be restricted between Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Feb. 28. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted between Cheyenne Avenue and Walnut Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Feb. 17. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Windmill Lane will be restricted between Bermuda Road and La Cienega Street from Thursday to Feb. 24. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Southbound Durango Road will be restricted between Wigwam Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through April 28. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Warm Springs Road exit from the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed through June. Crews are building a new bridge over the highway.

■ Frank Sinatra Drive near the Mandalay Bay parking garage will be closed during overnight hours until Feb. 22. Crews are working on hotel's pylon sign.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Summerlin Parkway's westbound lanes will be restricted between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard through July. Crews are building a new auxiliary lane and making other improvements.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

GASOLINE PRICES

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.43 per gallon. It was $2.47 in Nevada. The national average of $2.27 is the same as a week ago, down 8 cents from a month ago and up 50 cents from a year ago.