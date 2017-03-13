3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 36

It’s Day 36 and the start of Week 6 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Here’s what to watch for:

1. Cutting back on carpetbaggers. Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, has proposed SB113, which is up in Senate Legislative Operations and Elections at 3:30 p.m. The bill would disqualify candidates who don’t meet residency requirements from being seated as legislators and force them to refund some campaign contributions.

2. Limiting free speech. Democrats like to talk about keeping government out of the bedroom, but they want to put government into your therapist’s office. Sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, SB 201 would prevent a counselor from helping a minor change feelings related to gender identity or sexual orientation. It’s up at 8 a.m. in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy.

3. Diaper duty. The good-idea fairy is alive and well in AB241, up in Assembly Government Affairs at 9:00 a.m. Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, want to require all new public restrooms contain baby changing facilities.

