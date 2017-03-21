Posted date 

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 44

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, makes an inquiry during a Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, speaks in support of AJR2 on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lobbyists gather around the Navya Arma autonomous vehicle, the vehicle used to provide driverless rides in Las Vegas earlier this year, on display outside of the Nevada Legislative building for Transportation Innovation Day at Nevada Legislature, March 14, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

BY VICTOR JOECKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Here are three things to watch on Day 44 of the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Popular vote for president. Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, wants Nevada to join the national compact of states that would award their electors to the winner of the popular vote. AB274 is up in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections at 1:30 p.m.

2. Transgender bullying.SB225, sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, would define as bullying any attempts by a charter or private school to keep a biological male who identifies as a female from using the girls’ locker room, shower and bathroom. Senate Education will hear it at 3:30 p.m.

3. Regulating autonomous vehicles. The Department of Motor Vehicles wants the ability to create regulations for vehicles using an “advanced automated vehicle system” and “driver-assistive truck platooning technology.” Assembly Transportation will consider AB68 at 3:15 p.m.

