3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 8 — VIDEO

It’s Day 8 of the 2017 Legislative Session, and the start of the second week. Committees are getting into a groove, and lawmakers are working with the Legislative Counsel Bureau to perfect language on bills they want to introduce.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Medicaid rate reviews. Three bills in Senate Health and Human Services, SB28, SB95 and SB96, deal with reviewing rates paid to Medicaid providers. The problem is that Medicaid reimbursement rates are too low, but that taxpayers can’t afford to pay more. Nevada should rollback its Medicaid giveaways to healthy adults.

2. No tuition for veterans. AB24, being heard in Assembly Education, would eliminate tuition for active-duty veterans who were stationed in Nevada or states with a nexus to Nevada. While giveaways to veterans are politically popular, there are also reasons to stop giving them political favors.

3. Don’t microchip me, bro.SB109, up in Senate Judiciary, would make it a crime for a government official to make someone get microchipped against their will. Each day of the violation would be a separate offense.

