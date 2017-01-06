Coroner rules man died of natural causes in west valley

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled a man’s manner of death as natural after initial reports by police claimed his death was suspicious Thursday.

James Allred, 69, was found dead Dec. 22 inside a home in the 700 block of Palmhurst Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives initially considered Allred’s death suspicious. The coroner’s office ruled atherosclerotic disease as Allred’s cause of death.

