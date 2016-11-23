Dog dies, resident displaced after fire in southeast valley

A dog died and a person was displaced after a fire in the southeast valley late Tuesday night.

Capt. Jonathan Wiercinski with Clark County Fire Department said the fire at a home on East Reno Avenue near South Sandhill Road caused extensive structural and smoke damage to multiple bedrooms.

Crews are determining the cause, he said, but the lone occupant at the time of the call will have to stay elsewhere as the building was uninhabitable.

Wiercinski said the call came out at 11:39 p.m., and crews knocked the fire down within 15 to 20 minutes after getting to the location.

He said no people were injured.

