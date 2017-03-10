Cancela looks to close prevailing wage loophole

Achievement School District charters would be held to the same prevailing wage standard as traditional public schools under a proposal introduced in the Senate education committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 173, introduced by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, would eliminate a loophole that was an “unintended consequence” created in the 2015 session. No action was taken on the bill.

Senate Bill 242, which would allow students to use money from the Nevada Higher Education Prepaid Tuition program for graduate-level work. The bill was introduced by Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, on Thursday. No action was taken on the bill.

The committee also unanimously moved two bills forward. Senate Bill 112 requires information about organ and tissue donations to be taught to students as part of the health classes. Assembly Bill 24 would waive higher education tuition fees for certain members of the military.

