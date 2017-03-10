CCSD board approves $250k settlement in lawsuit over alleged sexual encounter involving 2 teachers, student

The Clark County School Board approved a $250,000 settlement in a high-profile federal lawsuit in which two former teachers were accused of having a three-way sexual encounter with a Basic High School student.

The lawsuit, filed in 2013, stems from an alleged incident reported to Henderson police in 2012.

Police arrested John Stalmach, who was then a teacher at Dailey Elementary, and Brown Junior High School teacher Bambi Dewey after learning that they allegedly gave the 16-year-old student whiskey and had sex with her.

The lawsuit claimed that the district failed to properly investigate Stalmach, despite previous concerns over his behavior with female students.

The district, which is listed as a defendant along with Stalmach and Dewey, will pay $250,000 to the student, including attorney’s fees and costs. The board approved the payment in a 6-0 vote, with Trustee Carolyn Edwards absent.

When reached by phone on Thursday, Dewey declined to comment. Stalmach could not be reached for comment.

A settlement has not been reached with either Dewey or Stalmach, who is representing himself, according to the latest court minutes on the case.

