CCSD board trustees vote to declare district an immigration ‘safe space’

The Clark County School Board voted 6-1 on Thursday night to declare district campuses as a safe space for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

The move, proposed by Trustee Carolyn Edwards, comes after a heated presidential campaign over immigration during which President Donald Trump noted his desire to end the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program.

Hispanic students make up roughly 45 percent of the district’s population, according to the latest available state numbers.

Edwards clarified on Thursday that the proposal is not a plan to make district schools sanctuary campuses, but to reaffirm the protections already provided to students under federal law.

“We are attempting to reassure our students that they are safe and welcome in our schools, and that they will be protected in terms of the privacy of their situations,” she said.

The resolution designates schools as a “safe space” for students, restricting access to their immigration status without parental consent or a court action.

The federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act already prohibits schools from disclosing personal information without a student’s consent, with a few exceptions for judicial orders, subpoenas or criminal proceedings.

The vote came after a round of public support in which former students, parents and staff spoke of the climate after the presidential election.

History teacher Michael Shea said he had multiple students out of school the day after the election, all of whom were Hispanic. He described fear that has distracted his students.

“This fear can be absolutely debilitating,” he said. “Even if they come back it’s a distraction to their education, and it’s not fair that they have to participate in that.”

Carolina Chacom, a graduate of the district, said she was an undocumented immigrant but her parents brought her here to give her the best change in life.

“During my many years in the district I received an excellent education and never once felt afraid for my safety while attending school,” she said.

But her younger sister, she said, is afraid for her family and future. She argued that her sister deserves the same opportunity.

“Every child deserves the same opportunity, regardless of the parent’s choices or decisions,” she said.

But Child voted in support of the motion, with Trustee Chris Garvey as the lone dissenting vote.

The Trump administration signaled this week that ending the federal act is not a priority, but the president did sign an executive order to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

