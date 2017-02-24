CCSD plans to file new lawsuit after spat over open meeting law

The Clark County School District announced Thursday that it will voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit over a mandated reorganization and file a new complaint after a vote in an open meeting.

That decision comes after the Nevada Legislature joined the attorney general’s office in claiming trustees violated open meeting law when they sued the state over provisions in the overhaul.

“The district is not interested in litigating arguments about Open Meeting Law, which is a distraction to the important issue at hand — educating our students,” district general counsel Carlos McDade said in a statement. “Our goal in this lawsuit is to avoid harming students and schools while we implement the reorganization.”

The district maintains that it has not violated the law. Still, trustees are expected to take a vote on filing a new complaint at an upcoming public meeting.

“While the Nevada Attorney General has recently argued that such authority may violate the Open Meeting Law without direct approval by the Board of Trustees in an open meeting, there is nothing in the Attorney General Manual or Nevada Law that requires such approval and our actions in this case were lawful,” McDade said.

The district’s lawsuit seeks to halt the regulation that dictates how the overhaul must be done. Trustees have consistently highlighted issues with the regulation, which requires the reorganization to be rolled out by August and an 80-20 funding split between schools and central services.

