CCSD trustees revive proposal to bring on outside consultant

A proposal to bring on a consultant to mentor the Clark County School Board on legislative and policy matters will be brought up again at a special meeting on Monday, a move that has caught some school trustees off guard.

Monday’s meeting agenda includes a discussion on choosing Caesars executive Jan Jones Blackhurst to mentor trustees for free over a period of one year.

The idea of bringing on a consultant, suggested by District B Trustee Chris Garvey, sparked a strong reaction from Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, who argued the move would violate his contract. The move was also perceived as an attempt by some trustees to take power from the superintendent.

The move was tabled at a meeting last week, though Garvey said she would look into the idea of retaining a consultant for free and bring a “properly noticed” proposal back to the board.

Now, next week’s meeting is still seen by some onlookers as an attempt to push the idea through while Skorkowsky is out of town.

There is also a strong feeling that the proposal is being brought up before District E Trustee Patrice Tew leaves the board — and along with it, her necessary vote of support — in January.

Only District F Trustee Carolyn Edwards, District A Trustee Deanna Wright and District G Trustee Erin Cranor spoke openly against the idea last week, arguing for more discussion or detail.

Edwards said she doesn’t think trustees know the whole intent of the proposal.

“I don’t understand the urgency,” Edwards said. “The only thing that I can think of is that the urgency is because Patrice is leaving, but I don’t know that.”

Cranor also did not know about the meeting until its agenda was posted on Tuesday.

“My request was that we talk about the concept first, the concept of a consultant first, before it became talking about an individual person,” she said.

The topic is the latest issue with the district’s mandated reorganization, which has presented a myriad of challenges and concerns from trustees.

Trustees on Monday will also discuss hiring a full-time legal counsel for the board.

At their last meeting, trustees discussed how one of the board’s current lawyers was very busy and how they needed an attorney to be present at their meetings, according to Edwards.

