Harry Reid, John Boehner to co-chair new UNLV public policy institute

UNLV’s College of Urban Affairs has scored a national coup of sorts by bringing together an unlikely duo — former congressional archrivals Harry Reid and John Boehner — to co-chair a new public policy institute.

“This really makes us a powerhouse in terms of public policy,” said Robert Ulmer, dean of the College of Urban Affairs. “I’m not sure anybody in the West will have the type of public policy school, the type of resources our college has. This is a big day for us and we’ve very, very excited.”

Reid, a Nevada Democrat who served as Senate majority leader, and Boehner, an Ohio Republican who rose to speaker of the House of Representatives, often clashed during their long careers in Congress. Now, they will collaborate as leaders of a bipartisan institute formed in a public-private partnership.

“While our public opposition on issues may be more storied than our private friendship, we have successfully collaborated on complex problems and signature ideas and look forward to doing so again,” Reid and Boehner said in a joint statement. “As passionate and committed believers in the importance of public service, we are eager to work with MGM Resorts and UNLV to inspire a new generation to serve their country through public office.”

UNLV is partnering with MGM Resorts International on the institute, which will be housed in the School of Public Policy and Leadership.

“I would argue that you won’t see this anywhere in the world,” Ulmer said. “We’re going to develop solutions — workable solutions — that go beyond one single perspective on an issue.”

Ulmer sees the institute producing research on social, economic, community and workplace policy. The college currently houses the Lincy Institute and Brookings Mountain West.

UNLV plans to bring the institute before the Nevada Board of Regents on Thursday for approval. The institute will be funded by MGM Resorts International for three years for more than $950,000.

In addition to the co-chairs, the institute will be overseen by a research advisory board. Members of the board will be identified and recruited by Boehner and Reid, and will be comprised of national, regional, and local policy stakeholders. The stakeholders will review and propose priority research areas for the institute.

