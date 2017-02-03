Nevada attorney general seeks extension in CCSD reorganization lawsuit

The state attorney general’s office has requested more time to respond to the Clark County School District’s lawsuit over the mandated reorganization, less than six months before the effort must be completed.

In a stipulation filed in Carson City District Court on Friday, both parties agreed to allow the state until February 17 to respond to the district’s call for an injunction against the regulation that accompanies the reorganization law.

State Department of Education officials expressed a willingness this week to modify the regulation to address the district’s concerns. The attorney general’s office declined to comment further on the matter, citing pending litigation.

But the district said in a statement that it is open to having conversations to address the challenges.

“We know sometimes extensions are necessary,” the statement reads. “We look forward to progressing on this.”

The district sued the state Department of Education and Board of Education in late December, saying the regulation concerning the state-mandated overhaul was crafted improperly. Its most recent court motion seeks to stop the regulation, although the district will continue implementing the reorganization as it approaches an August 1 deadline.

Among a number of other issues, the district argues the regulation creates an unfunded mandate because it requires millions of dollars in resources. It argues no study was done to show whether the regulation — which requires an 80-20 funding split of money for schools and central services — was feasible.

District officials have also taken issue with the expedited timeline of the rollout, pushed from 2018 to 2017.

“The public interest is not served by pushing through a massive reorganization of CCSD that is not based in research in a matter of months, a full year ahead of the schedule originally envisioned by the Legislature,” the motion reads. “(The regulation) is not about making widgets; it concerns the education of Clark County school children.”

State board members initially refused to rework the regulation in December, despite a petition from the district. State board members have claimed that the regulation is valid.

Review-Journal staff writer Meghin Delaney contributed to this story.

