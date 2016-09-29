Nevada Supreme Court ruling will affect school choice legislation nationwide

The impact of the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Nevada’s education savings account program will ripple across the nation as more than a dozen states consider similar legislation.

In its ruling released Thursday, the justices ruled Senate Bill 302 violated the state constitution by diverting taxpayer money meant exclusively for public education into education savings accounts that parents could use to pay for private school tuition and other educational services.

SB302 allowed nearly universal enrollment in the ESA program, provided families first remove their children from public schools. As of July, the state treasurer’s office reported it received close to 8,000 applications for early enrollment in the program.

According to the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice, at least 18 states this year may advance legislation similar to the so-called “Nevada model.”

“People were looking to see if they could siphon off public school money to fund these types of programs and do it in lieu of public schools,” said Los Angeles-based attorney Tamerlin Godley, who in July argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of parents challenging the constitutionality of SB302.

“The court said, ‘You can’t do it. You have to fund your public schools sufficiently,’” she added. “After you’ve done that, then you can go back and look at competing state money to put some aside for ESAs.”

ESA PROPONENTS

Supporters of SB302, however, including the Nevada attorney general, interpreted the ruling in a much different light.

They argued the justices in fact upheld the constitutionality of ESAs as a concept but only struck down SB302 on the technicality of its funding mechanism.

The Institute for Justice, a Virginia-based libertarian law firm that helped the attorney general’s office defend the ESA program, pointed to portions of the Supreme Court’s 33-page opinion that held the Nevada Constitution does not limit the Legislature’s discretion to encourage other methods of education. Additionally, the opinion said funds placed in education savings accounts belong to parents and are not “public funds,” therefore ESAs do not violate a prohibition against using public money for sectarian purposes.

“The Nevada Supreme Court has unequivocally said that there is no constitutional impediment to fully funding Nevada’s ESA program, but unfortunately the Court said that the funding mechanism in the current program cannot be used,” Tim Keller, with the Institute for Justice, said in a statement.

“The ball is now in the Governor’s and Legislature’s court to adequately fund the ESA program for thousands of families who have already applied to participate in it,” the statement reads.

NATIONAL ATTENTION

Often ranked among the bottom-performing states for education, Nevada earned national attention last year when Gov. Brian Sandoval signed SB302 into law.

That legislation, which passed along strict party lines in the Republican-controlled Legislature, authorized the creation of what many consider the most sweeping school choice program in the country.

Under SB302, parents who signed up for an ESA could tap about $5,100 in per-pupil state funding to spend on private school tuition, tutoring, distance education, technology and other educational services and products. The bill has no cap on enrollment and provides additional money to families with lower incomes or students who have special needs.

Supporters of the controversial program contend ESAs will give parents more options to better educate their children and improve public schools by providing them with more competition. Opponents counter that SB302 would drain resources — up to $40 million by early estimates — away from an underfunded K-12 system and pay for discriminatory practices at religiously affiliated private schools.

