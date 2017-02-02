Policy prohibits Caesars executive Blackhurst from CCSD consultant post

A controversial proposal to retain Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst as a consultant to the Clark County School District has been shelved after a new elementary school was named in her honor last week.

The Jan Jones Blackhurst Elementary School at Chartan Avenue and Pioneer Way is one of seven new elementary schools the district plans to open for 2017-18.

District policy forbids the school board from naming buildings after personnel employed full-time, part-time, or as a consultant.

Though Blackhurst would have donated her services, she withdrew from consideration of being in that advisory role.

“The district lawyer felt that it could potentially be a conflict of interest, and so we didn’t want to cause any issue,” she said.

But Blackhurst said she still would be willing to assist trustees, if asked.

“Obviously if the trustees ever want any help, or more, we’re a phone call away,” she said.

Blackhurst, a former Las Vegas mayor and public education advocate, was at the center of a proposal that divided trustees and struck a nerve with Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. It was interpreted by some as an attempt to curb Skorkowsky’s role in the district’s massive reorganization.

The proposed memorandum of understanding with Caesars allowed Blackhurst to mentor trustees on legislative, business and other matters.

Board President Deanna Wright said she doesn’t think the proposal will come back before the board. Yet she welcomed Blackhurst’s input at any time.

“I think that people need mentors throughout their lives,” Wright said.

