Supreme Court ruling brings clarity to Nevada special education plans

School officials must now set “ambitiously” appropriate goals when crafting individualized education plans for special education students, according to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Wednesday.

In Nevada, where more than 56,000 student are considered special education, the ruling doesn’t change the process of creating a plan for students, but it does add a layer of clarity, said Nevada’s Department of Education’s director of special education Will Jensen.

“All of the same standards apply. Now we have some more understanding of appropriate,” Jensen said. “It’s appropriately ambitious.”

Jensen said the state would continue to monitor how the ruling shakes out, but underscored students with disabilities are best served when parents, teachers and other officials work together.

”Moving the needle for these kids happens in classrooms, not in courts,” he said.

The Supreme Court case revolved around an autistic Colorado student, whose parents argued the local school district was violating the Individual with Disabilities Education Act by not changing goals set out in the student’s plan each year. To accept federal money under the act, schools must provide “free appropriate public education” to students with disabilities.

After pulling the child out of the public school and enrolling in a private school, the student began to perform better academically. The family sued the state to reimburse tuition and was denied.

Wednesday’s unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court overturned the decision by the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said students with disabilities should be academically challenged based on their needs.

“The goals may differ, but every child should have the chance to meet challenging objectives,” he wrote.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.