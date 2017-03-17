UNLV law school climbs to its highest ranking ever in annual report

UNLV’s Boyd School of Law is raising the bar.

In its 2018 rankings, U.S. News and World Report has the school at No. 62 — a 16-spot jump over last year. It’s also UNLV’s highest-ever overall ranking in the category.

“We’re such a young law school, and to have risen so far so fast is a testament to the way the state has rallied around the school and supported it,” said Dan Hamilton, dean of the Boyd School of Law.

The school, which graduated its first class in 2001, shares the 62 ranking with Case Western Reserve University and Rutgers.

The data to establish the rankings comes from statistical surveys sent to administrators at more than 1,970 graduate programs and from surveys sent to more than 16,500 academics and professionals in the disciplines.

“We are now ahead of many major private schools in California and have taken our place among many of the top public law schools,” Hamilton said.

UNLV was also recently recognized in another ranking that shows Harrah Hotel College at the top for hospitality and leisure. QS World University Rankings highlight top-performing programs in 46 disciplines annually, and this year added hospitality and leisure management to its report.

