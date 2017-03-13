Vegas PBS accepting entries for student writing contest

Vegas PBS is accepting entries for its annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest from students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The contest calls for original stories ranging from 50 to 500 words, depending on grade level, with at least five illustrations. The top three winners in each grade level will be honored at a Vegas PBS ceremony.

First-place winners will receive a scholarship to attend the Southern Nevada Writing Project’s Summer Youth Writing Camp, a five-day program that builds on storytelling skills.

Stories are due at 5 p.m. on April 7, and can be mailed or delivered to Vegas PBS Ready to Learn, 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, 89121. For more information, visit VegasPBS.org/writers-contest.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.